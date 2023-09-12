Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Louisiana Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy reflect on 9/11

Louisiana Senators Bill Cassidy (R) and John Kennedy (R) honored the memory of September 11.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Senators Bill Cassidy (R) and John Kennedy (R) honored the memory of September 11.

Cassidy commemorated the somber date, saying despite the evil faced on that day, Americans pulled through and fought back.

“22 years ago, Americans stood still as the country we loved was attacked and were left heartbroken by the 2,977 lives taken,” said Cassidy. “Yet, in the face of evil, patriotism prevailed as first responders, service members and ordinary Americans answered the call to protect and defend.”

Kennedy honored 9/11 by introducing a bill that would designate the week of Sept. 11 as “Patriot Week.”

“Patriot Week celebrates the heroes throughout our nation’s distinguished history, and helps us honor America’s story together,” said Kennedy. “As we remember the victims of Sept. 11, 2001, and the bravery of first responders on that day, we remain inspired by Americans’ love of country.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe High School Football Field
WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin ‘relieved of coaching duties’
OPSO is investigating a traffic incident.
OPSO arrests suspect in Calhoun traffic incident involving pedestrian
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Toasty With Limited Rain Chances Through the Week
Whole Foods will be offering customers the option of paying for their groceries with their palms.
Whole Foods offering palm technology to pay for groceries
Brent Lee Book was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles and cruelty to juveniles...
Monterey man receives additional charges involving sexual abuse of an animal

Latest News

Tallulah Browfield Program Meeting
City of Tallulah holds public meeting after being awarded $500,000 grant
Tallulah Browfield Program Meeting
brownfield sites
Louisiana Senators Bill Cassidy (R) and John Kennedy (R) honored the memory of September 11.
Louisiana Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy reflect on 9/11
Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal...
FULL INTERVIEW: Todd Garvin blasts WMHS following his dismissal as head football coach