Louisiana Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy reflect on 9/11

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Senators Bill Cassidy (R) and John Kennedy (R) honored the memory of September 11.

Cassidy commemorated the somber date, saying despite the evil faced on that day, Americans pulled through and fought back.

“22 years ago, Americans stood still as the country we loved was attacked and were left heartbroken by the 2,977 lives taken,” said Cassidy. “Yet, in the face of evil, patriotism prevailed as first responders, service members and ordinary Americans answered the call to protect and defend.”

Kennedy honored 9/11 by introducing a bill that would designate the week of Sept. 11 as “Patriot Week.”

“Patriot Week celebrates the heroes throughout our nation’s distinguished history, and helps us honor America’s story together,” said Kennedy. “As we remember the victims of Sept. 11, 2001, and the bravery of first responders on that day, we remain inspired by Americans’ love of country.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.