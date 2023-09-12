Lincoln Parish Teachers of the Year
Teachers honored for the 2023-2024 school year
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish School District has announced the 2023-2024 Teachers of the Year.
According to the Lincoln Parish Schools Facebook page, the teachers were chosen due to their dedication, commitment to excellence, and passion for teaching.
The following teachers were selected:
- William Bandy - Choudrant High School
- Lori Braddock - A.E. Phillips
- Chelsie Brown - Hillcrest Elementary
- Hannah Doss - Glen View Elementary
- Dr. Suzanne Douglas - Ruston Jr. High
- Karen Dowling - Simsboro Elementary
- Emily Everett - Simsboro High School
- Kim Franks - Dubach Elementary
- Amy Gaines - I.A. Lewis
- Megan Hunt - A.E. Phillips
- Kermetria Johnson - Cypress Springs Elementary
- Kellye Ketchum - A.E. Phillips
- Emily Knight - Ruston Elementary
- Denise Matthews - Simsboro Elementary
- Kristen Poe - LPECC
- Kristen Ragan - Simsboro High School
- Breann Rushing - Choudrant Elementary
- Grace Smith - Choudrant High School
- Elizabeth Williamson - Ruston High School
Congratulations to all the honored educators!
