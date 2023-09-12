Lincoln Parish Teachers of the Year

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish School District has announced the 2023-2024 Teachers of the Year.

According to the Lincoln Parish Schools Facebook page, the teachers were chosen due to their dedication, commitment to excellence, and passion for teaching.

The following teachers were selected:

William Bandy - Choudrant High School

Lori Braddock - A.E. Phillips

Chelsie Brown - Hillcrest Elementary

Hannah Doss - Glen View Elementary

Dr. Suzanne Douglas - Ruston Jr. High

Karen Dowling - Simsboro Elementary

Emily Everett - Simsboro High School

Kim Franks - Dubach Elementary

Amy Gaines - I.A. Lewis

Megan Hunt - A.E. Phillips

Kermetria Johnson - Cypress Springs Elementary

Kellye Ketchum - A.E. Phillips

Emily Knight - Ruston Elementary

Denise Matthews - Simsboro Elementary

Kristen Poe - LPECC

Kristen Ragan - Simsboro High School

Breann Rushing - Choudrant Elementary

Grace Smith - Choudrant High School

Elizabeth Williamson - Ruston High School

Congratulations to all the honored educators!

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.