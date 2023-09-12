Advertise
La DOTD announces temporary road closure in Jackson Parish

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a temporary road closure will take place on La 548 near Chatham in Jackson Parish. The closure is approximately 3200 feet east of the La 548 and La 34 intersection.

The closure is due to drainage culvert replacements. The closure will begin on Saturday, September 16, and is expected to open again on Sunday, September 17 weather permitting.

There will be detours in place on La 548, La 3033, and La 34.

DOTD asks drivers to be mindful of crews working while driving in the area as workers and equipment will be entering and exiting the roadways.

For additional information, call 511 or visit www.511la.org. You can also monitor the La DOTD website.

