KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Toasty With Limited Rain Chances Through the Week

Outside of a few showers early this morning along and north of I-20, the rest of the day should be mostly dry. The rain is associated with a frontal boundary to our northwest. Other than that, it’s another hot day. Highs will be in the 80s and lower 90s, with more cloud cover. A few spotty showers are possible after midnight as this system pushes through the region. Overnight lows fall to near 70 degrees. The shower activity diminishes in coverage Wednesday afternoon. However, an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. The day will not be a washout as there will be plenty of dry time. Highs Wednesday afternoon will be in the middle 80s.

Rain chances are sticking with us through the workweek. Unfortunately, we’re not looking at any soaking rain. High temperatures will be rather toasty, topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s Thursday into early next week.

