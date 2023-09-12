KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Toasty With Limited Rain Chances Through the Week

Good Tuesday! The rain tapers off briefly heading into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s and lower 90s, with more cloud cover. A few spotty showers are possible after midnight. Overnight lows fall to near 70 degrees. Have the rain gear on standby throughout the day. The shower activity diminishes in coverage Wednesday afternoon. However, an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. The day will not be a washout as there will be plenty of dry time. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Rain chances are sticking with us through the workweek. Unfortunately, we’re not looking at any soaking rain. High temperatures will be rather toasty, topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s Thursday into early next week.

