Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2

Stopped trains blocking roads cause danger and disruption. “Sextortion” is on the rise and impacting youth. An organization empowers artists with disabilities.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe High School Football Field
WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin ‘relieved of coaching duties’
OPSO is investigating a traffic incident.
OPSO arrests suspect in Calhoun traffic incident involving pedestrian
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Toasty With Limited Rain Chances Through the Week
Whole Foods will be offering customers the option of paying for their groceries with their palms.
Whole Foods offering palm technology to pay for groceries
Brent Lee Book was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles and cruelty to juveniles...
Monterey man receives additional charges involving sexual abuse of an animal

Latest News

Dr. Les Guice announced he plans to retire by the end of 2023, according to Louisiana Tech...
Louisiana Tech President Retiring
Tallulah Browfield Program Meeting
City of Tallulah holds public meeting after being awarded $500,000 grant
Tallulah Browfield Program Meeting
brownfield sites
Remembering 9/11
Louisiana Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy reflect on 9/11
Louisiana Senators Bill Cassidy (R) and John Kennedy (R) honored the memory of September 11.
Louisiana Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy reflect on 9/11