Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

FULL INTERVIEW: Todd Garvin blasts WMHS following his dismissal as head football coach

Former West Monroe head coach Todd Garvin goes 1-on-1 with KNOE Sports Director Aaron Dietrich about his dismissal as WMHS's head football coach.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former West Monroe head football coach Todd Garvin opened up in an interview with KNOE’s Aaron Dietrich about his recent dismissal from the position.

Garvin’s dismissal comes after several of the Rebel football athletes visited the hospital with heat-related injuries.

RELATED: West Monroe High School head football coach placed on administrative leave

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe High School Football Field
WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin ‘relieved of coaching duties’
OPSO is investigating a traffic incident.
OPSO arrests suspect in Calhoun traffic incident involving pedestrian
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Toasty With Limited Rain Chances Through the Week
Whole Foods will be offering customers the option of paying for their groceries with their palms.
Whole Foods offering palm technology to pay for groceries
Brent Lee Book was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles and cruelty to juveniles...
Monterey man receives additional charges involving sexual abuse of an animal

Latest News

Meet the baby nilgai at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe.
Zoo Buddy: Nilgai!
Guice announced plans to retire as Louisiana Tech University's president by the end of 2023.
Louisiana Tech University President Les Guice announces plans to retire
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 9/12
Meet the baby nilgai at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe.
Zoo Buddy: Nilgai!