Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

DA files injunction to halt clemency hearings for death row inmates

Hillar Moore
Hillar Moore(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said he filed an injunction Tuesday, September 12, to halt clemency hearings for inmates on death row in Louisiana.

Fifty-six of the inmates on death row are seeking to have their sentences reduced to life in prison, and Governor John Bel Edwards sent a letter to the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole, asking for hearings to be held.

The first group of hearing dates have been set. Officials said 20 of the inmates are set to have their hearings between October 13 and November 27 in Baton Rouge.

RELATED: Pardon board moving forward with clemency hearings for death row inmates after Gov.’s letter

Moore said he filed the injunction to “ensure that any further decisions are in accordance with established law, rules, and policies.” Moore added that he is also hoping to “address these concerns to prevent the unusually expedited process which is now being employed, following the request by the governor.”

According to Moore’s office, Warrick Dunn and his sister, Summer Smothers, along with several others were at the injunction filing. The person who killed Dunn’s mother is among the inmates up for commutation, according to Moore.

RELATED: Cpl. Betty Dunn Smothers remembered nearly three decades after her death

Moore released the below statement about the injunction filing:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe High School Football Field
WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin ‘relieved of coaching duties’
OPSO is investigating a traffic incident.
OPSO arrests suspect in Calhoun traffic incident involving pedestrian
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Toasty With Limited Rain Chances Through the Week
Whole Foods will be offering customers the option of paying for their groceries with their palms.
Whole Foods offering palm technology to pay for groceries
Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal...
FULL INTERVIEW: Todd Garvin blasts WMHS following his dismissal as head football coach

Latest News

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing teen.
Ouachita Parish authorities looking for runaway teen
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 9/12
Dr. Les Guice announced he plans to retire by the end of 2023, according to Louisiana Tech...
Louisiana Tech President Retiring
Tallulah Browfield Program Meeting
City of Tallulah holds public meeting after being awarded $500,000 grant