City of West Monroe hosts first community meeting with WMFD and WMPD

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe hosted the first of six community meetings with the West Monroe Fire and Police departments on Monday, September 11 at West Monroe City Hall.

During the meeting, members of the public were able to hear from each department to describe what their job is and how they serve the community.

People were able to ask questions and raise concerns after the meeting.

Chief of the West Monroe Police Department Jason Pleasant says it’s important to establish relationships with the citizens of the community.

“For us to be successful, we have to build the relationships between our departments and the city and the residents of the community. Relationships are important if not the most important thing that we can do,” says Pleasant.

Here is a full list of the remaining meetings for each neighborhood:

- Tuesday, September 12 at 6:30 p.m. at West Monroe Community Center (Riverbend/Southend area)

- Wedsenday, September 13 at 6 p.m. at West Monroe City Hall (Sunshine Heights/Highland Park)

- Monday, September 18 at 6 p.m. at West Monroe City Hall (Kiroli Park area)

- Monday, September 25 at 6 p.m. at West Monroe City Hall (Parkwood area)

- Tuesday, September 26 at 6 p.m. at West Monroe City Hall (McMillan Road area)

