City of Tallulah holds public meeting after being awarded $500,000 grant

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Tallulah was awarded a $500,000 Environmental Protections Agency Brownfield Assessment Grant. They held a public meeting to discuss the brownfield sites in the city and allowed the public to ask questions and voice any comments or concerns.

Rebecca Otte, the statewide brownfield site coordinator for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, said that the Brownfield Program is meant to help address properties that are vacant, underutilized, and sometimes suspected to have environmental issues.

Mayor Charles Finlayson said that hopefully one potential site could eventually be cleaned up and turned into a new fire station for the city.

