Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

City of Tallulah holds public meeting after being awarded $500,000 grant

By Sophia Ridley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Tallulah was awarded a $500,000 Environmental Protections Agency Brownfield Assessment Grant. They held a public meeting to discuss the brownfield sites in the city and allowed the public to ask questions and voice any comments or concerns.

Rebecca Otte, the statewide brownfield site coordinator for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, said that the Brownfield Program is meant to help address properties that are vacant, underutilized, and sometimes suspected to have environmental issues.

Mayor Charles Finlayson said that hopefully one potential site could eventually be cleaned up and turned into a new fire station for the city.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe High School Football Field
WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin ‘relieved of coaching duties’
OPSO is investigating a traffic incident.
OPSO arrests suspect in Calhoun traffic incident involving pedestrian
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Toasty With Limited Rain Chances Through the Week
Whole Foods will be offering customers the option of paying for their groceries with their palms.
Whole Foods offering palm technology to pay for groceries
Brent Lee Book was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles and cruelty to juveniles...
Monterey man receives additional charges involving sexual abuse of an animal

Latest News

Tallulah Browfield Program Meeting
brownfield sites
Remembering 9/11
Louisiana Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy reflect on 9/11
Louisiana Senators Bill Cassidy (R) and John Kennedy (R) honored the memory of September 11.
Louisiana Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy reflect on 9/11
Former WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin speaks with KNOE's Aaron Dietrich on his dismissal...
FULL INTERVIEW: Todd Garvin blasts WMHS following his dismissal as head football coach