City of Ruston announces temporary road closure

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The City of Ruston has announced a temporary road closure beginning at 11:30 p.m. on September 12. The road is closed for necessary utility repairs.

W. Georgia Ave. between N. Vienna St. and N. Trenton St. will be closed to traffic. The road is expected to open at 5 a.m. on September 13 weather permitting.

If you have questions about this road closure or others, contact the Public Works Department at (318)-242-7703.

