Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin ‘relieved of coaching duties’

West Monroe High School Football Field
West Monroe High School Football Field(KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Head Football coach Todd Garvin has been relieved of his coaching duties at WMHS.

Coach Kevin Davis has been named as the interim head football coach for the remainder of the 2023 football season.

Davis has been made West Monroe High School's interim head football coach after now former head...
Davis has been made West Monroe High School's interim head football coach after now former head coach Todd Garvin was 'relieved of coaching duties' at the high school.(Source: Snap Me Photography)

This announcement comes on the heels of several Rebel football team members being sent to the hospital due to heat-related illnesses seemingly caused by practice conditions during extreme weather conditions.

RELATED: West Monroe’s Garvin placed on administrative leave

As of September 5, four Rebel football athletes were sent to the hospital for heat-related issues this season alone.

This is all of the information available. Check back for more details as the story develops.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPSO is investigating a traffic incident.
OPSO arrests suspect in Calhoun traffic incident involving pedestrian
5 WWI ships found in Neches River during drought
5 sunken WWI ships found in Neches River during drought
FILE - Country music artist Charlie Robison poses for a photo in Nashville, Tenn., June 30,...
Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dies in Texas at age 59
Police say the shooting happened after a large fight broke out outside of the football stadium...
Security guard shot in head outside high school football game
Warhawks beat Cardinals, 24-14.
ULM holds off late Lamar push, starts 2-0 for first time since 2018

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Brent Lee Book was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles and cruelty to juveniles...
Monterey man receives additional charges involving sexual abuse of an animal
September 11, 2023, marks the 22nd anniversary of the terror attacks on the World Trade Center....
Never Forget: The importance of first responders
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 9/11