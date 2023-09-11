WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin ‘relieved of coaching duties’

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Head Football coach Todd Garvin has been relieved of his coaching duties at WMHS.

Coach Kevin Davis has been named as the interim head football coach for the remainder of the 2023 football season.

Davis has been made West Monroe High School's interim head football coach after now former head coach Todd Garvin was 'relieved of coaching duties' at the high school. (Source: Snap Me Photography)

This announcement comes on the heels of several Rebel football team members being sent to the hospital due to heat-related illnesses seemingly caused by practice conditions during extreme weather conditions.

RELATED: West Monroe’s Garvin placed on administrative leave

As of September 5, four Rebel football athletes were sent to the hospital for heat-related issues this season alone.

This is all of the information available. Check back for more details as the story develops.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.