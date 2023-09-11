Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say

Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway. (SOURCE: WWBT)
By Samantha McGranahan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Cars in Virginia got a welcome paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.

The Henrico Police Department responded to the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Waller Road for the report of a paint spill on Monday around 10:45 a.m.

Officials said no one was injured.

However, several vehicles and a large span of the roadway along Staples Mill Road have been covered in water-soluble.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is on scene assisting with scene-up.

Drivers were asked to avoid the intersection of Staples Mill and Waller roads while they were closed for clean up.

According to authorities, the truck driver hauling the paint has been charged with failure to secure a load.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPSO is investigating a traffic incident.
OPSO arrests suspect in Calhoun traffic incident involving pedestrian
West Monroe High School Football Field
WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin ‘relieved of coaching duties’
5 WWI ships found in Neches River during drought
5 sunken WWI ships found in Neches River during drought
FILE - Country music artist Charlie Robison poses for a photo in Nashville, Tenn., June 30,...
Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dies in Texas at age 59
Police say the shooting happened after a large fight broke out outside of the football stadium...
Security guard shot in head outside high school football game

Latest News

FILE - Visitors mill around the Virginia state Capitol in Richmond, Va., Jan. 8, 2020.
Candidate in high-stakes Virginia election performed sex acts with husband in live videos
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is headed for Russia, setting the stage for a meeting with Putin
FILE - Fast food workers and their supporters march past the California state Capitol in...
California fast food workers to get $20 minimum wage under new deal between labor and the industry
Emergency crews get ready to haul out a hunter who was injured in a grizzly bear attack on...
Montana man who was mauled by a grizzly bear is doing well but has long recovery ahead, family says