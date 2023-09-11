Advertise
OPSO arrests suspect in Calhoun traffic incident involving pedestrian

OPSO is investigating a traffic incident.
OPSO is investigating a traffic incident.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: OPSO arrested Johnny Lagrone Franks Jr. of Biloxi, Miss. for two counts of attempted second-degree murder and reckless operation. OPSO says a drug test was given to Franks and additional charges are pending based on the results.

Deputies say witnesses at the scene stopped to help the victim Franks hit with his car. Witnesses say while exiting their vehicle, Franks also attempted to hit them with his car, but only hit their vehicle, not injuring anyone.

The victim is still in critical condition and is receiving treatment. OPSO says the victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

This is an updated story. Read below for previous information.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that left one pedestrian injured by a car in Calhoun on Sunday, Sept. 10.

OPSO says the pedestrian was purposefully injured by the vehicle on Hwy. 80. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back later for more details as the story develops.

BBB: Household goods moving fraud
