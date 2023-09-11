Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Never Forget: The importance of first responders

In memoriam of the fallen heroes of 9/11
Many of the fallen heroes from September 11, 2001, were first responders who sacrificed their lives to save others.
By Destiny Beasley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - September 11, 2023, marks the 22nd anniversary of the terror attacks on the World Trade Center. Many of the fallen heroes were first responders who sacrificed their lives to save others.

First responders are essential to the community. Zy Ford will soon be joining their ranks as a firefighter after he finishes his last week in EMT school.

“I just feel like helping is in my blood, and I just wanted to be a firefighter. That’s the only job I ever wanted,” said Ford.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPSO is investigating a traffic incident.
OPSO arrests suspect in Calhoun traffic incident involving pedestrian
5 WWI ships found in Neches River during drought
5 sunken WWI ships found in Neches River during drought
FILE - Country music artist Charlie Robison poses for a photo in Nashville, Tenn., June 30,...
Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dies in Texas at age 59
Police say the shooting happened after a large fight broke out outside of the football stadium...
Security guard shot in head outside high school football game
Warhawks beat Cardinals, 24-14.
ULM holds off late Lamar push, starts 2-0 for first time since 2018

Latest News

The River Market is back!
Local businesses bustling as local River Market re-opens
Operation Christmas Child
‘God orchestrated for this’: Operation Christmas Child shoebox recipient speaks at West Monroe church
The Ouachita Parish Police Jury approved a $7.8 million plan for the new main branch library....
Ouachita Parish Police Jury approves main branch library plans
Sneak Peek of New Animal Control Facility in Ruston
Sneak peek of Ruston’s brand new animal control facility