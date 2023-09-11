Monterey man receives additional charges involving sexual abuse of an animal

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A Monterey man who was previously arrested on charges involving indecent behavior with a juvenile and cruelty to a juvenile has had more charges added to his booking.

Brent Book, 41, of Monterey, was arrested on Sept. 1 on the charges listed above. As the investigation progressed, detectives seized electronic devices from Book’s residence that allegedly contained material showing humans engaging in sexual activity with animals.

Book was rebooked on three additional charges of sexual abuse of an animal, according to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation. Be sure to check back for more details as the story develops.

