Monterey man receives additional charges involving sexual abuse of an animal

He was previously booked on charges involving indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Brent Lee Book was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles and cruelty to juveniles...
Brent Lee Book was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles and cruelty to juveniles following an investigation with Concordia Parish sheriff's Office.(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A Monterey man who was previously arrested on charges involving indecent behavior with a juvenile and cruelty to a juvenile has had more charges added to his booking.

Brent Book, 41, of Monterey, was arrested on Sept. 1 on the charges listed above. As the investigation progressed, detectives seized electronic devices from Book’s residence that allegedly contained material showing humans engaging in sexual activity with animals.

Book was rebooked on three additional charges of sexual abuse of an animal, according to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation. Be sure to check back for more details as the story develops.

