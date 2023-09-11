KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: A Taste of Fall Through the Week, Rain Returns Midweek

Happy Monday! We’re kicking the day off on a cool and refreshing note. It’s a great morning to take your furry friend for a walk. I guess you can say we are finally getting a taste of fall! Plan for a mostly sunny day with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Remember, a statewide burn ban is still in place for Louisiana. Ashley County, AR. also remains under one. Increasing cloud cover overnight will lead us to a warmer night. Lows are expected to fall into the upper 60s. Tuesday, you will notice quite a bit of clover. That is due to a cold front approaching the region. Afternoon highs top out in the upper 80s. We cannot rule out a few low 90s.

Limited rain chances are on the way for Wednesday, with highs rebounding into the middle 80s. I think you will love what the rest of the week will bring. High temperatures hover in the 80s for the rest of the workweek into the weekend. For now, rain chances are low but not zero.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.