Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Pleasant Weather Through the Week, Rain Chances Midweek

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a beautiful weekend for the ArkLaMiss, the work week started out nice as well. Temperatures reach into the upper 80s and low 90s with plenty of sunshine. And pleasant weather is expected much of this week into the weekend. Rain chances will be around during the middle of the week as well, but no major storms or severe were weather are expected. Enjoy!

Tonight, there will be a few passing clouds. Temperatures will lower into the mid and upper 60s, seasonal for this time of year. The wind will be calm as well.

Tuesday, there will be a few more passing clouds. Overall, it will be a partly cloudy and nice day. Temperatures will reach 90 degrees during the afternoon.

Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day with scattered showers. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Thursday will be another mostly cloudy day with a few more isolated showers. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s once again.

Friday will be a drier day with a mostly sunny sky expected. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

Saturday will be a mostly sunny and seasonal day. Temperatures will reach 90 degrees with light wind.

Sunday will be a spectacular weather day, with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

Monday will be another nice weather day. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPSO is investigating a traffic incident.
OPSO arrests suspect in Calhoun traffic incident involving pedestrian
West Monroe High School Football Field
WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin ‘relieved of coaching duties’
5 WWI ships found in Neches River during drought
5 sunken WWI ships found in Neches River during drought
FILE - Country music artist Charlie Robison poses for a photo in Nashville, Tenn., June 30,...
Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dies in Texas at age 59
Police say the shooting happened after a large fight broke out outside of the football stadium...
Security guard shot in head outside high school football game

Latest News

KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon