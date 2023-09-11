KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Pleasant Weather Through the Week, Rain Chances Midweek

After a beautiful weekend for the ArkLaMiss, the work week started out nice as well. Temperatures reach into the upper 80s and low 90s with plenty of sunshine. And pleasant weather is expected much of this week into the weekend. Rain chances will be around during the middle of the week as well, but no major storms or severe were weather are expected. Enjoy!

Tonight, there will be a few passing clouds. Temperatures will lower into the mid and upper 60s, seasonal for this time of year. The wind will be calm as well.

Tuesday, there will be a few more passing clouds. Overall, it will be a partly cloudy and nice day. Temperatures will reach 90 degrees during the afternoon.

Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day with scattered showers. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Thursday will be another mostly cloudy day with a few more isolated showers. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s once again.

Friday will be a drier day with a mostly sunny sky expected. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

Saturday will be a mostly sunny and seasonal day. Temperatures will reach 90 degrees with light wind.

Sunday will be a spectacular weather day, with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

Monday will be another nice weather day. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

