KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast: A Taste of Fall Through the Week, Rain Returns Midweek

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT
Happy Monday! It’s a toasty but not oppressively hot day. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Remember, a statewide burn ban is still in place for Louisiana. Ashley County, AR. also remains under one. Tonight will be seasonable as lows fall into the upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday, you may notice a bit more cloud clover. That is due to a cold front approaching the region. Afternoon highs top out in the upper 80s. We cannot rule out a few low 90s. Although the day is mostly dry, a stray shower or sprinkles is possible.

Isolated to possibly scattered showers are on the way for Wednesday, with highs rebounding into the middle 80s. I think you will love what the rest of the week will bring. High temperatures hover in the 80s for the rest of the workweek into the weekend. For now, rain chances are low but not zero.

