Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts, shooting out lava fountains

Lava was remaining along a dropped down block of the caldera and the edge of Halemaumau crater,...
Lava was remaining along a dropped down block of the caldera and the edge of Halemaumau crater, but authorities stressed hazards were being assessed and that the eruption was “dynamic.”(USGS)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano started erupting Sunday afternoon at the summit crater, shooting out fountains of lava after a lengthy period of elevated seismic activity.

In the wake of the eruption, the U.S. Geological Survey elevated the volcano’s alert level to warning. The aviation color code is now red, as potential hazards from the eruption are evaluated.

Authorities indicated there was no immediate danger from the eruption to downslope communities, KHNL reports.

The eruption started at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported.

Lava was remaining along a dropped down block of the caldera and the edge of Halemaumau crater, but authorities stressed hazards were being assessed and that the eruption was “dynamic.”

“HVO will continue to monitor this activity closely and report any significant changes in future notices,” officials said, adding all activity was confined to Hawaiian Volcanoes National Park.

Webcam images showed fountains of lava shooting into the air.

The volcano last erupted in January — and that eruption ran through March, creating a fiery spectacle and a deep lava lake but remaining within the crater.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPSO is investigating a traffic incident.
OPSO investigating Calhoun traffic incident involving pedestrian
An Ohio Taco Bell employee was arrested after allegedly making fraudulent charges on multiple...
Taco Bell employee accused of making purchases with customers’ credit cards
ArkLaTex woman recalls months of human trafficking
‘I knew that it was nobody but God that finally got me away’: human trafficking survivor recalls months of captivity with her children
5 WWI ships found in Neches River during drought
5 sunken WWI ships found in Neches River during drought
Police released more video that shows the moments before and after an officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Additional bodycam footage is released in the death of pregnant Black mother Ta’Kiya Young

Latest News

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of...
Novak Djokovic wins the US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev
A chase led to a boy shooting at a deputy in Independence on Saturday night.
Boy shoots at Oregon deputy after chase and crash; 4 juveniles arrested
FILE - President of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, foreground, stands stands next to...
Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales resigns after nonconsensual kiss at Women’s World Cup final
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Michigan State suspends coach Mel Tucker after allegations he sexually harassed a rape survivor