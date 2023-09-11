Garvin fires back

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former West Monroe head coach Todd Garvin goes 1-on-1 with Sports Director Aaron Dietrich about his dismal and he gave his raw thoughts on the matter. In a press release, West Monroe stated " Todd Garvin has been relieved of his coaching duties at West Monroe High School. Coach Kevin Davis has been named as the interim head football coach through the remainder of the season”

