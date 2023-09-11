Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

BBB: Household goods moving fraud

Jo Ann Deal joins Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about household goods moving fraud.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jo Ann Deal was back at Good Morning ArkLaMiss this morning to talk about a scam that can happen to anyone. It’s called the household goods moving fraud. Deal says it’s a disadvantage to consumers who don’t thoroughly check with movers.

She says fees are regulated by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Deal says you should seek help if any of these happen:

  • The mover gives an estimate without seeing the sight.
  • The mover does not provide a written estimate.
  • The mover asks you to sign blank documents.

To not become a victim, Deal says to google the name of the business or scheme with “BBB” or “scam”, to search and see if it’s a scam.

Deal also says the BBB is having a shred event next month. It will be on Wednesday, October 11th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Premier Plaza in Monroe.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPSO is investigating a traffic incident.
OPSO arrests suspect in Calhoun traffic incident involving pedestrian
5 WWI ships found in Neches River during drought
5 sunken WWI ships found in Neches River during drought
FILE - Country music artist Charlie Robison poses for a photo in Nashville, Tenn., June 30,...
Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dies in Texas at age 59
Warhawks beat Cardinals, 24-14.
ULM holds off late Lamar push, starts 2-0 for first time since 2018
Police say the shooting happened after a large fight broke out outside of the football stadium...
Security guard shot in head outside high school football game

Latest News

BBB: Household goods moving fraud
BBB: Household goods moving fraud
OPSO is investigating a traffic incident.
OPSO arrests suspect in Calhoun traffic incident involving pedestrian
OPSO arrested Johnny Lagrone Franks Jr. of Biloxi, Miss. for two counts of attempted...
OPSO arrest suspect in Calhoun traffic incident
tech vs nws
tech vs nws