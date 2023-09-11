BBB: Household goods moving fraud

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jo Ann Deal was back at Good Morning ArkLaMiss this morning to talk about a scam that can happen to anyone. It’s called the household goods moving fraud. Deal says it’s a disadvantage to consumers who don’t thoroughly check with movers.

She says fees are regulated by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Deal says you should seek help if any of these happen:

The mover gives an estimate without seeing the sight.

The mover does not provide a written estimate.

The mover asks you to sign blank documents.

To not become a victim, Deal says to google the name of the business or scheme with “BBB” or “scam”, to search and see if it’s a scam.

Deal also says the BBB is having a shred event next month. It will be on Wednesday, October 11th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Premier Plaza in Monroe.

