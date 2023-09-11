ASL services for national lifeline help support deaf community remembering 9/11

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - While remembering September 11, an updated 2023 report from a mental health agency shows that many people around the country are still dealing with the events’ effects on mental health.

It’s been over 20 years since the tragic events occurred on September 11. According to The Recovery Village, a mental health rehab agency, emotional distress lingered for years for people due to the events. Communities like the deaf community now have access to an extra resource to provide additional support while remembering this day.

As the country began to prepare to commemorate 9/11 on Monday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline added nationwide American Sign Language services for people who are deaf and hard-of-hearing. The Recovery Village writes online that people of all ages went on to develop mental health disorders that resulted from the tragic events. Jimmy Powell, the community services manager with Northeast Delta Human Services Authority, says this was good time for ASL services to be added to the lifeline for the deaf community because these horrific events were big shock to the whole nation.

“I think the anniversary of these events bring back a lot of memories, and also there’s a lot of things in the news, and people are talking about it because it’s that day - you know, you can’t escape it when you see it,” said Powell. “I think it brings up a lot of memories and a lot of fears and a lot of fears; and there’s a lot of questions with what’s going to happen in the future.”

The American Society for Deaf Children provides ASL resources for the deaf community to access and remember what happened on 9/11. Amy Miller, who’s a medical certification specialist with Northeast Delta HSA, says if anyone begins to experience anxiety while consuming educational content on 9/11, it’s important to remember they’re not alone in those feelings.

“This happens for everyone at different points of their life and talking to family and friends about it - if that doesn’t help... seeking professional help like a counselor or therapist is always ideal if they can’t get those feelings under control,” said Miller.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration says direct dialing to 988 from a videophone will be available in the coming weeks. According to the administration, ASL callers can call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) from their videophone to reach ASL services.

