Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

American Red Cross declares national blood shortage

The American Red Cross declared a national blood shortage. (Credit: American Red Cross, United Airlines, NOAA, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The American Red Cross is asking Americans to roll up their sleeves.

The nonprofit organization that supplies about 40% of U.S. blood and blood components is facing a shortage.

The Red Cross says distribution to hospitals and medical centers is far outpacing donations being made.

Supply levels have fallen nearly 25% since early August because of a drop in donations and back-to-back months of climate-driven disasters.

Emergency supplies of donated blood are described as “critically low.”

The Red Cross needs to collect about 12,500 donations each day to meet patients’ needs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPSO is investigating a traffic incident.
OPSO arrests suspect in Calhoun traffic incident involving pedestrian
5 WWI ships found in Neches River during drought
5 sunken WWI ships found in Neches River during drought
FILE - Country music artist Charlie Robison poses for a photo in Nashville, Tenn., June 30,...
Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dies in Texas at age 59
Police say the shooting happened after a large fight broke out outside of the football stadium...
Security guard shot in head outside high school football game
Warhawks beat Cardinals, 24-14.
ULM holds off late Lamar push, starts 2-0 for first time since 2018

Latest News

The American Red Cross declared a national blood shortage. (Credit: American Red Cross, United...
American Red Cross says national blood supply is "critically low"
FILE - In this image from U.S. Capitol Police video, released and annotated by the Justice...
Active-duty Marine gets probation and community service for storming Capitol with 2 unit members
FILE - Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California...
US approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall
A dash camera recorded the moment an office chair base flew into a Utah family's windshield....
Flying chair base smashes into car’s windshield on interstate
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, setting the stage for a meeting with Putin