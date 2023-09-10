Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

ULM holds off late Lamar push, starts 2-0 for first time since 2018

Warhawks beat Cardinals, 24-14
Warhawks beat Cardinals, 24-14.
By Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM forced three turnovers in the first half and held off a 14-point fourth quarter push from Lamar to win 24-14. The Warhawks start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2018. In former OCS quarterback Hunter Herring’s first start at ULM, he went 12 for 21 for 99 passing yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe City School Board Issues Statement
Monroe City school employee under investigation
Friday Night Blitz is back! Stay up-to-date with scores, highlights, and more as the...
Blitz Stream: Live Updates, Plays & Video from the Field
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with District Attorney Steve Tew and the...
Students who make school threats to face ‘serious consequences’, officials say
Smith County investigators stop 14-year-old driving school bus on I-20
FILE - Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug....
Oreo brings back ‘most-requested’ flavor

Latest News

tech vs nws
Louisiana Tech improves to 2-1 after blowing out Northwestern State
Hunter Herring will start Saturday against Lamar.
Former OCS quarterback set to make first ULM start
LA Tech Tailgating Rules Have Changed
La Tech releases new tailgating rules following burn ban update
ULM Malone Stadium Power Outage
ULM Stadium Power Outage Update