ULM holds off late Lamar push, starts 2-0 for first time since 2018

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM forced three turnovers in the first half and held off a 14-point fourth quarter push from Lamar to win 24-14. The Warhawks start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2018. In former OCS quarterback Hunter Herring’s first start at ULM, he went 12 for 21 for 99 passing yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

