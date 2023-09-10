OPSO rerouting traffic in Calhoun due to ongoing investigation
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is detouring traffic from Pine Grove Drive to Ada Street in Calhoun due to an ongoing investigation. Deputies are on-site rerouting traffic until the investigation is complete.
OPSO says a pedestrian was purposefully injured by a vehicle on Hwy. 80. The victim was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment.
