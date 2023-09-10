OPSO investigating Calhoun traffic incident involving pedestrian

CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that left one pedestrian injured by a car in Calhoun on Sunday, Sept. 10.

OPSO says the pedestrian was purposefully injured by the vehicle on Hwy. 80. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back later for more details as the story develops.

