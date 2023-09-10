Advertise
LSU remains in same spot in latest AP Top 25 Poll

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers remained in the same spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, September 10.

The Tigers are ranked No. 14 after dominating Grambling and claiming a 72-10 victory on Saturday, September 9.

Tulane, previously ranked 24th, dropped out of the Top 25 after a 37-20 home loss to Ole Miss. The Rebels climbed from 20th to 17th with the victory.

RELATED: LSU gets victory over Grambling State, picking up first win ahead of SEC play

Below is the complete list of rankings from Sunday, September 10:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Florida State
  4. Texas
  5. USC
  6. Ohio State
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Alabama
  11. Tennessee
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. LSU
  15. Kansas State
  16. Oregon State
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Colorado
  19. Oklahoma
  20. North Carolina
  21. Duke
  22. Miami
  23. Washington State
  24. UCLA
  25. Iowa

The LSU Tigers are set to take on Mississippi State on Saturday, September 16 in Starkville, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. The game is expected to be on ESPN.

