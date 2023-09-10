LSU remains in same spot in latest AP Top 25 Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers remained in the same spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, September 10.

The Tigers are ranked No. 14 after dominating Grambling and claiming a 72-10 victory on Saturday, September 9.

Tulane, previously ranked 24th, dropped out of the Top 25 after a 37-20 home loss to Ole Miss. The Rebels climbed from 20th to 17th with the victory.

Below is the complete list of rankings from Sunday, September 10:

Georgia Michigan Florida State Texas USC Ohio State Penn State Washington Notre Dame Alabama Tennessee Utah Oregon LSU Kansas State Oregon State Ole Miss Colorado Oklahoma North Carolina Duke Miami Washington State UCLA Iowa

The LSU Tigers are set to take on Mississippi State on Saturday, September 16 in Starkville, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. The game is expected to be on ESPN.

