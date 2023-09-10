Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Louisiana Tech improves to 2-1 after blowing out Northwestern State

Tech had over 300 yards on the ground
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sonny Cumbie’s air raid offense flipped the script against Northwestern State. The Bulldogs put up 111 yards through the air and gashed the Demons on the ground with 381 rushing yards. Also Cedric Woods had a pick six late in the third. Overall great performance for Louisiana Tech, now they switch their focus to conference foe, North Texas.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe City School Board Issues Statement
Monroe City school employee under investigation
Friday Night Blitz is back! Stay up-to-date with scores, highlights, and more as the...
Blitz Stream: Live Updates, Plays & Video from the Field
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with District Attorney Steve Tew and the...
Students who make school threats to face ‘serious consequences’, officials say
Smith County investigators stop 14-year-old driving school bus on I-20
FILE - Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug....
Oreo brings back ‘most-requested’ flavor

Latest News

Warhawks beat Cardinals, 24-14.
ULM holds off late Lamar push, starts 2-0 for first time since 2018
Hunter Herring will start Saturday against Lamar.
Former OCS quarterback set to make first ULM start
LA Tech Tailgating Rules Have Changed
La Tech releases new tailgating rules following burn ban update
LA Tech Tailgating Rules Have Changed
Louisiana Tech Changes Their Tailgating Rules