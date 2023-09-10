Louisiana Tech improves to 2-1 after blowing out Northwestern State
Tech had over 300 yards on the ground
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sonny Cumbie’s air raid offense flipped the script against Northwestern State. The Bulldogs put up 111 yards through the air and gashed the Demons on the ground with 381 rushing yards. Also Cedric Woods had a pick six late in the third. Overall great performance for Louisiana Tech, now they switch their focus to conference foe, North Texas.
