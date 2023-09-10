Local businesses bustling as local River Market re-opens

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The River Market is back for September and a variety of vendors are selling their products.

Shonya Gipson-Paige of Love Lit Candles Co. and Candle Bar said not only are local businesses able to sell their products without having a storefront, but it also allows small businesses to collaborate with one another.

“All businesses today, from what I’ve seen, all businesses are thriving because we’re all here together helping one another. And that’s what it’s all about,” said Gipson-Paige.

To find out when the next River Market will take place, visit Downtown Monroe Main Street’s Facebook page.

