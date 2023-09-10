‘God orchestrated for this’: Operation Christmas Child shoebox recipient speaks at West Monroe church

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child’s national spokesperson, Dania Andraos, spoke at Fair Park Baptist Church in West Monroe on September 9 in preparation for National Collection Week, which is November 13-20.

Since 1993, Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child has sent over 209 million gift-filled shoe boxes to children all over the world. Andraos was one of the 209 million that was impacted by the shoebox as a child.

“God orchestrated for this shoe box to come just to my family with the things we had needed and prayed for,” said Andraos.

Andraos said she is grateful to be on the other side of the shoebox and impact children’s lives.

To learn more about Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child, visit their website.

