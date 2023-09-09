Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Police use Narcan to save puppy from fentanyl overdose

Police officers in Irvine, California, used Narcan to save a puppy having an overdose. (KCAL, KCBS, Irvine Police Department)
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – Police in California sprang into action to save a puppy they found overdosing from a fentanyl exposure.

It happened Thursday in Irvine, California, after police arrested the puppy’s owners for possession of fentanyl at a Walmart.

Officials immediately gave the puppy a dose of the life-saving medication Narcan and rushed it to an emergency veterinarian for treatment.

Veterinary researchers say Narcan can be just as effective in dogs as in humans.

Police officers used Narcan to save a puppy having an overdose. (KCAL, KCBS, Irvine Police Department)

The 8-week-old puppy is expected to be just fine.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe City School Board Issues Statement
Monroe City school employee under investigation
Friday Night Blitz is back! Stay up-to-date with scores, highlights, and more as the...
Blitz Stream: Live Updates, Plays & Video from the Field
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with District Attorney Steve Tew and the...
Students who make school threats to face ‘serious consequences’, officials say
Smith County investigators stop 14-year-old driving school bus on I-20
FILE - Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug....
Oreo brings back ‘most-requested’ flavor

Latest News

An earthquake struck Morocco Friday night, killing hundreds of people and damaging buildings in...
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 600 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
An earthquake struck Morocco Friday night, killing hundreds of people and damaging buildings in...
Hundreds killed in Morocco earthquake
Management tracked down the owner using the person’s Costco member ID and store surveillance...
Costco worker returns envelope with $4,000 in cash to customer: ‘Happy to help’
Management tracked down the owner using the person’s Costco member ID and store surveillance...
Costco worker finds $4,000: 'Happy to help'