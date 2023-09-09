Ouachita Parish Police Jury approves main branch library plans

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Police Jury approved a $7.8 million plan for the new main branch library. The current library located at 1800 Stubbs Avenue has been operating since 1959.

The original plan was to renovate the existing location, but it was decided instead to move to the new location in hopes of saving money.

“When we do economic development, one of the things they look at is the library system because the better your library system, the more educated the population is.” said District B police juror Jack Clampit. “So it’s very important when we start doing economic development, but it’s also very important to the people in Ouachita parish to pay taxes. They won’t need these services. Everything we’ve talked about is lacking in this area. Now we found a way to fulfill it.”

The new library will be located at 1000 Oliver Road in a building that is set to be renovated. Those will include an additional 10,000 square feet of space compared to the current location, along with the expansion of library services.

“So we’re very excited to be able to have schools bring different classes in and experience the library. Some kids have never experienced it, so we are excited to be able to accommodate those kids.” said library board member Alex Webre. “We will continue to update branches as needed, we are currently looking for a new location to construct the Carver-McDonald branch.”

The new location is also expected to have more meeting spaces and ample parking. Renovations are set to begin in the next 6-9 months and operations will continue at the main branch until the new location is ready.

