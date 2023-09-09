OCS rolls past Oak Grove, Union falls to Airline in a shootout, Sterlington shuts out Mangham

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS gets the best of Oak Grove in their 34th meeting all-time, 28-7. The Eagles defense suffocated the Tigers high power offense from the beginning and kept that momentum from the opening kickoff to the last whistle. Union and Airline started off slow but in the fourth it was all fireworks. There was six touchdowns in the final quarter but Union ended up falling to Airline, 48-44. Sterlington put up an impressive outing against Mangham, winning 41-0.

