Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Neville completes comeback win over Ouachita

Tigers beat Lions, 19-15
Tigers beat Lions, 19-15.
By Aaron Dietrich and Megan Murray
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Neville completes a wild comeback win over Ouachita, 19-15. The Tigers took their first lead of the game with 2:37 remaining courtesy of tailback Jaylon Nichols’ second touchdown. Ouachita got the ball to Neville’s 17-yard line with 18 seconds left, when Richard White sealed the win with an interception. Neville improves to 2-0 on the season, while Ouachita falls to 1-1.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe City School Board Issues Statement
Monroe City school employee under investigation
Union Parish authorities are for Kory Foster Adams, 31, 0f Farmerville. Adams is wanted for...
Union Parish authorities searching for Farmerville man
Smith County investigators stop 14-year-old driving school bus on I-20
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 sheriff’s office employees dead after apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Franklin Parish crash leaves 1 dead

Latest News

Tigers beat Lions, 19-15.
Neville completes comeback win over Ouachita
St. Frederick
Franklin Parish improves to 2-0 after winning big against St. Frederick
St. Frederick
Franklin Parish improves to 2-0 with a huge win over St. Frederick
OCS AND OAK GROVE
OCS rolls past Oak Grove, Union falls to Airline in a shootout, Sterlington shuts out Mangham