Neville completes comeback win over Ouachita

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Neville completes a wild comeback win over Ouachita, 19-15. The Tigers took their first lead of the game with 2:37 remaining courtesy of tailback Jaylon Nichols’ second touchdown. Ouachita got the ball to Neville’s 17-yard line with 18 seconds left, when Richard White sealed the win with an interception. Neville improves to 2-0 on the season, while Ouachita falls to 1-1.

