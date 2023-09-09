Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

‘I’m trying to be strong’: Family honors teen that was shot and killed at Port Allen football game

‘I’m trying to be strong’: Family honors teen that was shot and killed at Port Allen football...
‘I’m trying to be strong’: Family honors teen that was shot and killed at Port Allen football game(WAFB)
By Perry Robinson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A mother and her family are still grieving one week after a teenager was killed at a high school football game.

Ja’Kobe Queen, 15, was shot dead during halftime of the Port Allen and Brusly football game on Friday, Sep. 1.

“He was just going to a game with his girlfriend,” said Jessica Carline, Queen’s mother.

Queen’s family decided to honor his life with a balloon release on Friday, Sep. 8, which would’ve been his sixteenth birthday.

“Nobody would think that their younger brother would pass, just by going to a football game,” said Jaspen Queen, the victim’s brother.

RELATED
‘Kobe just lit up the room’: Victim’s family speaks after more arrests made following shooting at football game in Port Allen
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen

Four people, including two juveniles, were arrested in connection to the double shooting that led to Queen’s death.

“I’m not even mad at the person that killed my son. What I’m mad about is his household because whatever household he was in, his parents should’ve known better,” said Carline.

Carline said she’s still struggling to understand how this could happen to her son.

“I’m trying to be strong because I have my other kids to be strong for,” said Carline.

Carline said she’s tired of seeing young people die at the hands of violence and is pleading for the community to make a change.

“I’m praying for all the kids that live here, because it can be another innocent child who didn’t have anything to do with nothing, and they get gunned down,” said Carline.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe City School Board Issues Statement
Monroe City school employee under investigation
Union Parish authorities are for Kory Foster Adams, 31, 0f Farmerville. Adams is wanted for...
Union Parish authorities searching for Farmerville man
Smith County investigators stop 14-year-old driving school bus on I-20
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 sheriff’s office employees dead after apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Franklin Parish crash leaves 1 dead

Latest News

The Ouachita Parish Police Jury approved a $7.8 million plan for the new main branch library....
Ouachita Parish Police Jury approves main branch library plans
The Ouachita Parish Police Jury approved a $7.8 million plan for the new main branch library....
Ouachita Parish Police Jury approves main branch library plans
ArkLaTex woman recalls months of human trafficking
‘I knew that it was nobody but God that finally got me away’: human trafficking survivor recalls months of captivity with her children
We are doing a daily giveaway in honor of KNOE's 70th anniversary. Enter to win on our website.
KNOE Viewer Wins a $70 Gift Card to Burney's Fine Furniture