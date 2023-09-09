5 sunken WWI ships found in Neches River during drought

BEAUMONT, Texas (KPLC) - The Beaumont region, much like the rest of the nation, experienced a drought over the past couple of months. You would be surprised what you can find in lakes and rivers when the water dries up.

Bill Milner grew up on the Neches River, and while out on his jet ski, he made the discovery of a lifetime – five World War I-era ships.

After the mind-boggling discovery, Milner reached out to curator Susan Kilcress of the Ice House Museum in Silsbee, Texas. This is where the story of the ships was brought to life.

“One day, a man I knew had been at the museum a number of times called me and said he had found something really big, and he teased me and wouldn’t tell me what it was, I had to wait until the afternoon to come back. When he started showing me the pictures, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Kilcress said.

Once Kilcress realized how big of a discovery this could be she went to the Texas Historical Commission, who were able to identify the origin of the ships.

“We’ve got five huge 300-foot-long warships made of wood sunk in this one spot and they were all visible at that time,” said Kilcress.

The vessels were built in Beaumont during WWI and recognized as Emergency Fleet Corporation, or EFC, ships.

“EFC ships were built during World War I in 1917 to replace the merchant ships out in the Atlantic that were being sunk by German submarines,” Kilcress said.

Once the war ended, a large number of EFCs were either turned into barges or sold for parts.

These particular ships met a different fate.

“So they were mysteriously moved around, put into various corners of the Neches River. Within six months’ time, they all, almost all burned to the waterline,” said Kilcress.

According to the Texas Historical Commission, there are nearly 40 WWI EFC vessels in various East Texas rivers. The commission said they were aware of the wrecks, but the citizens of Beaumont were not.

Kilcress wants to remind the public that taking anything from a shipwreck is illegal under Texas law. For more information, you can visit the Ice House Museum in Silsbee.

