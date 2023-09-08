Advertise
Strangers help woman who says truck chased her while she was running

The woman was on her nightly jog when someone started following her, so she ran to a stranger's home for help.
By Mickaela Castillo and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) — A Ring security camera caught a scary situation in a north Phoenix neighborhood this week, as a woman was followed by a truck while running at night near Lookout Mountain.

“There was a truck chasing her through our neighborhood, and they were going back and forth. I guess she tried to dodge him a few times,” said Mandy Hunt, a neighbor.

Hunt said the woman ran up to their doorstep after seeing they were the only home with their porch light on.

“I was just cooking in the kitchen, saw kind of something go by the front window and then heard the doorbell go off,” Hunt recalled. “When we walk outside, the woman in the video was just panicking frantically. I couldn’t really understand what she was saying.”

At first, Hunt thought the woman was trying to coerce her into a scam but soon realized she needed help.

“I went back outside and brought her a water and a cold towel because she was so shaken up,” Hunt said. “It was honestly pretty traumatizing seeing that.”

Hunt and her husband were able to get in contact with the woman’s family and bring her to safety. Hunt said she’s just happy she was able to help that night.

“If she didn’t run to our door that night and she just kept trying to run or was afraid that someone wouldn’t answer, who knows what would have happened to her,” Hunt said.

The woman said she was going to file a police report on the incident, but Phoenix police haven’t yet released a statement.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

