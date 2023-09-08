St. Francis Medical Center opens primary care clinic to improve access to health care in NELA

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Francis Medical Center held a ribbon cutting and blessing on Sept. 7, 2023, for a new primary care clinic located at 1805 Jackson Street in Monroe.

This is to address the need for more healthcare facilities and physicians in underserved areas.

The clinic is led by Dr. Annecie Noel along with a team of medical professionals including two medical students from VCOM in Monroe and 15 internal medicine residents from the St. Francis Graduate Medical Education (GME) program.

The medical students from VCOM are not only doing their clinical hours in Monroe, but they are also serving areas in the region that are part of a “healthcare desert.”

Some of the underserved areas include parts of Lake Providence, Oak Grove, Farmerville and Bastrop.

Dr. John Lipka, the associate dean for simulations at VCOM, said access to health care is important not only to the patients but also to physicians.

“By bringing the healthcare to the patients, we’re able to ensure that they actually receive the health care that’s needed. To a lesser extent, we can meet these goals through telemedicine in ways that we can bring some specialists to a place like Oak Grove,” said Lipka. “Without us going to those areas, those patients would otherwise never be able to receive care because they are not able to get to places.”

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call (318) 966-8787.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.