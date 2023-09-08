Advertise
‘Sock it to Cancer’ ends, hosted by KNOE, City of WM and LifeShare Blood Center

By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ‘Sock it to Cancer and Save Lives’ ended Friday afternoon.

RELATED CONTENT: KNOE and City of West Monroe joins LifeShare Blood Center for ‘Sock it to Cancer’

KNOE 8 News, City of West Monroe and LifeShare Blood Center joined forces to help tackle cancer and sickle cell anemia. The donations came in handy since LifeShare said they struggled collecting throughout the summertime.

LifeShare officials said even though some people can get nervous about donating blood, they try to help keep them calm through the process.

The blood drive may be over, but people can always donate at LifeShare Blood Center on 2909 Kilpatrick Boulevard in Monroe. LifeShare officials stated their goal for this month is to hit 1,600 blood collections.

