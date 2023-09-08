Sneak peek of Ruston’s brand new animal control facility

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston is expecting to open its’ brand new state-of-the-art animal control facility by January 2024. The new facility cost around 3.5 million dollars and was funded by a federal grant.

Mayor Ronny Walker of Ruston said that the new facility will have a positive impact on the city of Ruston by bringing in more jobs and providing shelter for more animals.

“We’ll add a couple of positions within the facility itself. We’re not sure exactly how many yet. Well, we have room for 50 dogs and 50 cats. Well actually in the kennels we’re able to divide those, we actually have room for 104 in case of an emergency to where you have to divide them into smaller kennels,” said Walker.

The facility will be open to volunteers.

For more information visit the City of Ruston’s Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.