Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Students who make school threats to face ‘serious consequences’, officials say

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with District Attorney Steve Tew and the...
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with District Attorney Steve Tew and the Ouachita Parish School System to address threats made to schools.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with District Attorney Steve Tew and the Ouachita Parish School System to address threats made to schools.

The statement reads:

“The Ouachita Parish School System does not condone any type of threats made in person, through social media, or any type of online communications. When the school district is notified of such threats, we, along with local law enforcement, investigate them thoroughly and completely. Any student found to make threats to another student, school, or employee will be immediately removed from our campuses and appropriate disciplinary steps will be taken. Should criminal prosecution be appropriate, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office will work to ensure offenders are held accountable. Even if you feel you are “playing”, this type of behavior in our schools is unacceptable. Our school campuses and events should be a safe place where students can engage fellow students and school staff in a learning environment free of threats and bullying.”

Ouachita Parish School System urges parents to have discussions with their students regarding what they post on social media. Even if a threat is intended as a joke, they can face serious consequences.

Crime in the ArkLaMiss

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe City School Board Issues Statement
Monroe City school employee under investigation
Union Parish authorities are for Kory Foster Adams, 31, 0f Farmerville. Adams is wanted for...
Union Parish authorities searching for Farmerville man
Smith County investigators stop 14-year-old driving school bus on I-20
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 sheriff’s department employees dead after apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Franklin Parish crash leaves 1 dead

Latest News

The goal of the garden is to promote healthy eating and provide the community with lessons on...
Monroe Learning Garden groundbreaking
St. Francis Medical Center opens a primary care clinic on Jackson St. in hopes of improving...
St. Francis Jackson St. Clinic
Non-profit organization, Fostering Hope Louisiana, has selected three children from Monroe to...
3 Monroe foster children receive free braces
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a rare disorder that affects the muscles in a person, primarily...
World Duchenne Awareness Day celebration at Morehouse Elementary
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog