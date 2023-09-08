Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Man gets 110 years for killing ex-girlfriend, her grandmother outside Indiana auto seating plant

FILE - This booking photo released by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office shows Gary Ferrell II...
FILE - This booking photo released by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office shows Gary Ferrell II on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Ferrell, who fatally shot a former girlfriend and her grandmother outside an Indiana automotive seating plant was sentenced to 110 years in prison by a judge who called the killings “brutal and heinous.”(Clinton County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ind. (AP) — A man who fatally shot a former girlfriend and her grandmother outside an Indiana automotive seating plant was sentenced to 110 years in prison by a judge who called the killings “brutal and heinous.”

Gary Ferrell II, 28, had avoided a possible death sentence when he pleaded guilty in April to two counts of murder in the 2021 killings of Promise Mays, 21, and Pamela Sledd, 62. He was sentenced Thursday.

The Rossville women had driven to NHK Seating of America in Frankfort together and were about to start their shift on Aug. 18, 2021, when Ferrell, a fellow employee, shot them outside the business. The Frankfort man was arrested after crashing his car in a construction zone shortly after the killings.

Clinton Superior Court Judge Justin H. Hunter wrote in his sentencing order that the murders were premeditated and “brutal and heinous” and noted that the two family members “watched the other being shot,” WISH-TV reported.

Hunter added that Ferrell “acted out an entitlement to control and possess Promise Mays, whether in life or in death, even though she had demonstrated only kindness for the many people whom she encountered in her short and precious life.”

Workers at the plant in Frankfort, 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis, design and make seating for vehicles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe City School Board Issues Statement
Monroe City school employee under investigation
Union Parish authorities are for Kory Foster Adams, 31, 0f Farmerville. Adams is wanted for...
Union Parish authorities searching for Farmerville man
Smith County investigators stop 14-year-old driving school bus on I-20
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 sheriff’s department employees dead after apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Franklin Parish crash leaves 1 dead

Latest News

The goal of the garden is to promote healthy eating and provide the community with lessons on...
Monroe Learning Garden groundbreaking
St. Francis Medical Center opens a primary care clinic on Jackson St. in hopes of improving...
St. Francis Jackson St. Clinic
Non-profit organization, Fostering Hope Louisiana, has selected three children from Monroe to...
3 Monroe foster children receive free braces
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a rare disorder that affects the muscles in a person, primarily...
World Duchenne Awareness Day celebration at Morehouse Elementary
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog