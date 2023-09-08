LSP: Livingston man arrested in out-of-state child exploitation case

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after being investigated in a child exploitation in Livingston by Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI-Baton Rouge Office), and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jesus Delacruz, 19, of Livingston is charged with 2nd degree kidnapping, sexual battery, sexual oral battery, computer aided solicitation of a minor, and indecent behavior with a minor, officials said.

According to investigators, they received information that a missing juvenile from Pennsylvania could have possibly been brought to Livingston. After further investigating, detectives were able to identify Delacruz as a suspect and obtained a search warrant for his residence, officials said.

During the search, investigators say they recovered a 14-year-old female who was reported missing from Allentown, PA.

Delacruz was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center, deputies said.

