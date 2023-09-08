Advertise
LSP: Livingston man arrested in out-of-state child exploitation case

Jesus Delacruz
Jesus Delacruz(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after being investigated in a child exploitation in Livingston by Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI-Baton Rouge Office), and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jesus Delacruz, 19, of Livingston is charged with 2nd degree kidnapping, sexual battery, sexual oral battery, computer aided solicitation of a minor, and indecent behavior with a minor, officials said.

According to investigators, they received information that a missing juvenile from Pennsylvania could have possibly been brought to Livingston. After further investigating, detectives were able to identify Delacruz as a suspect and obtained a search warrant for his residence, officials said.

During the search, investigators say they recovered a 14-year-old female who was reported missing from Allentown, PA.

Delacruz was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center, deputies said.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. You can access this form by clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.

