Louisiana Tech receives $100,000 gift to grow MLS Program

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech University’s Medical Laboratory Science (MLS) Program received a $100,000 gift from 1964 graduate Rosemary “Toni” Wurster Chandler Turner and her husband Dr. William W. Turner Jr. to help grow the MLS program in the School of Biological Sciences.

A portion of this gift will establish an endowed scholarship - this will be the third scholarship from the Turners in the past five years. Of the $100,000 gift, $25,000 will be used to establish “The Rosemary ‘Toni’ Wurster Chandler Turner Endowed Medical Laboratory Science Scholarship Honoring Professor S. S. Kilgore.” The scholarship will be given to a senior MLS student under the program’s accreditation guidelines as well as other criteria created by the Turners.

“We are very grateful to Toni and Bill for establishing an endowed scholarship for our Medical Laboratory Science degree program,” Applied and Natural Sciences Dean Dr. Gary Kennedy said. “This is the first endowed scholarship for the MLS program, and it will provide great support for our students.”

The remainder of the gift will be appointed to the “Turner Medical Laboratory Science Fund” to promote and grow the MLS program.

“Medical Laboratory Science graduates play important roles in providing healthcare professionals with medical laboratory test results regarding the diagnosis and treatment of various conditions,” he said. “We appreciate Dr. and Mrs. Turner’s support of this important healthcare profession.”

