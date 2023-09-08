KNOE’s 70th anniversary giveaway winners

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - During KNOE’s 70th anniversary giveaway, viewers will get a chance to win $70 gift cards to various places. You could also win our grand prize - a 70-inch Samsung TV!

Here is a list of winners and their prizes:

September 1: Jennifer Simelton - Simmons gift card

September 2: Tyra Tatum - Mac’s gift card

September 3: Tonika Bradley - Burney’s gift card

September 4: Kenyunna Carpue - Inks Firestone gift card

September 5: Reita Reeves - Catfish Cabin gift card

September 6: Tammy Hayes - Simmons gift card

September 7: Becky Carswell - Mac’s gift card

The drawing for gift cards will be held Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. Winners will be announced during our 5 p.m. show during the week and our 10 p.m. show on the weekend.

Click here to enter the giveaway.

Check out KNOE’s logos through the years, coverage of historic ArkLaMiss events, and digital-exclusive videos as well as submit your own 70th anniversary memories with KNOE by heading to our homepage and clicking the “70th Anniversary” tab at the top.

Don’t forget to tune into Channel 8 on September 27 at 6 p.m. to watch the KNOE’s 70th anniversary special!

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.