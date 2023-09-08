Advertise
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: More Storms Today, Cooler & Drier Into Next Week

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Friday! Hold on to the rain gear today. A few isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible mid-morning into the evening. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours will be the main concerns. Stay weather aware! Thanks to the rain and clouds, it’s a cooler day. Highs range from the upper 80s to middle 90s. Have the rain gear on standby if you’re going to any high school football games. A few showers may linger into the overnight hours with lows falling into the upper 60s. Saturday is a mostly sunny and pleasant day. Afternoon temperatures top out in the lower 90s.

It remains seasonable through early next week with highs in the lower 90s. Our next best chance of rain returns mid-next week. It also turns much cooler as highs rebound into the mid to upper 80s.

