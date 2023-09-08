KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Showers Exiting, Cooler Weather In Store Next Week

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms across the ArkLaMiss led to a cooler day for the region. Temperatures only reached near 80 degrees, some of the lowest temperatures the region has seen since June. Many areas picked up between a half inch to an inch rain. A few showers are possible during the early evening hours, but drier weather takes over. This weekend looks great weather-wise, with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. The pleasant weather stretches into next week as well. There will be limited rain chances early in the week. Temperatures will also be much lower across the region, only in the mid and upper 80s at times.

Tonight, showers and storms will exit the region, with the sky clearing as well. Temperatures will lower to the upper 60s.

Saturday will be a very pleasant weather day for the region, with temperatures in the low 90s, lower humidity and a mostly sunny sky.

Sunday will be another gorgeous and comfortable weather day, with temperatures in the upper 80s and a mostly sunny sky expected.

Monday will be a pleasant weather day for the region. Temperatures will reach the low 90s. The sky will be mostly sunny.

Tuesday will bring the chance for rain showers and thunderstorms to the region. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Wednesday will bring more rain showers and storm chances to the region. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s, below average temperatures for this time of year.

Thursday will be a cool day with sunny conditions. Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 80s, below normal for this time of year.

Friday will be a bright and sunny day, with high pressure control across the region. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

