KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Showers and Storms to Continue This Afternoon, Cooler Weather In Store Next Week

with Jake Lambright
By Jake Lambright
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
We have finally picked up more widespread rain across the ArkLaMiss! Rain will likely continue for a few hours, before moving out of the region later today. If you are heading to any Friday night football games, the weather is expected to be nice going through this evening! More nice weather is anticipated this weekend, with only limited rain chances in the forecast.

Today: Showers and storms possible this afternoon, followed by gradual clearing this afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow: Showers and storms will be possible before noon. Cloud cover will begin clearing going into the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A stray shower or storm will be possible. High temperatures will top out near 90. Chance of rain 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will reach the low-mid 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies remain in the forecast. High temperatures will top out in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Sunshine with a few passing clouds will be possible throughout the day. A stray shower or two will be possible. High temperatures will be cooler, topping out in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20%.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies are expected. A stray shower or two will be possible. High temperatures will continue to be cooler, topping out in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20%.

