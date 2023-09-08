Advertise
Johnny’s Pizza Cheerleader Challenge 2023: Bastrop High School

Week 2, 2023
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop High School is next up in the 2023 season of Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge!

Stay tuned throughout the season as KNOE travels each week across NELA to meet a cheer team at their local Johnny’s Pizza as they decorate in the spirit of that week’s game!

Want to compete in the cheerleader challenge? Follow this link here.

WATCH: Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge

